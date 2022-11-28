NEWBURY — No one was injured but a dog had to be rescued when a two-alarm fire broke out at a Low Street home on Friday morning.
The dog was pulled from the burning building by the Rowley Fire Department and was given oxygen before being taken to Newbury Animal Hospital, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin Jr.
He said no people were injured in the fire.
The Newbury Fire Department arrived about 11:30 a.m. and found heavy fire on an enclosed porch that was spreading rapidly. With support from neighboring departments including Newburyport, Salisbury and Rowley, crews made a quick attack on the fire.
Officials hosed the doorway and took a chainsaw to parts of the roof, but could not seem to find the source, as smoke continued to billow from the house.
Eventually after over half an hour, the smoke stopped as officials talked to residents of the home.
In all, crews needed about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. No firefighters were injured. But the family who lives there will need to find a place to stay for the immediate time being, according to Janvrin.
As this was taking place, police officials blocked the area from either side. Over a dozen officials were on the lawn or around the house, with more surrounding the perimeter.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit were called to the scene to help determine what caused the fire. The cause remains under investigation, Janvrin added.
Low Street is located off Hay Street. Hay Street and other nearby roads were closed off to help contain traffic. Also aiding local and Rowley firefighters were units from Newburyport and Salisbury and a Cataldo Ambulance crew. Firefighters from West Newbury, Amesbury and Georgetown covered Newbury stations.
According to the town’s online assessors database, the house was built in 1950 and sits on two acres.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
