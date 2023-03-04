SALISBURY — A married martial arts duo from Newburyport will teach their skills to local residents with the launch of a dojo.
Longtime aikido practitioners Doug and Sylwia Willcox are the owners of Newburyport Aikido at 102 Bridge Road in Salisbury.
Classes for adults and children were to begin Wednesday, with the public invited to attend an open house March 11.
Aikido is a Japanese martial art that uses locks, holds, throws, and the opponent’s own movements for nonviolent self-defense. It places an emphasis on mental calm and harmonizing with the energy of the universe.
Doug, a high school teacher in Haverhill, explained several of aikido’s principles.
“The modern form of aikido was forged in the crucible of World War II,” he said.
As a result, the founder of aikido wanted to resolve conflict nonviolently, Doug said. Aikido’s techniques are designed to resolve physical confrontations without harming the other person.
Doug explained that he and Sylwia met as live-in students at New York Aikikai, an aikido dojo in the Chelsea section of New York City.
Sylwia, originally from Sandomierz, Poland, practiced aikido in Krakow, Poland, while Doug began learning aikido in Pasadena, California, before making his way to the East Coast.
Doug credits their sensei – or instructor – from New York, Yoshimitsu Yamada, for bringing the two together. Yamada died in January.
“Yamada meant a lot to both of us,” Doug said. “He was the reason I was able to meet my wife. He even announced our pending nuptials before we had told others. When we left New York Aikikai, Yamada gave us $100 and encouraged us to open our own dojo. Now, 15 years later, it is so.”
Sylwia, a kindergarten teacher, runs the studio’s children’s program for ages 5 to 12. She is also a mindfulness teacher, and will lead a mindfulness program for children and parents in conjunction with the North Shore Insight Mediation Center, which uses the space for retreats.
“In my opinion, aikido is a perfect way of finding mindfulness in motion,” Sylwia said.
As a teacher, Sylwia said she often had parents asking if she had ideas to help their children work on personal skills such as patience, perseverance and confidence.
“And I said, ‘I know just the thing, I just don’t have a dojo.’ and they were very encouraging and always saying, ‘Sylwia, you should do it, you should open that dojo to help with this’ because they see the benefits of doing this with kids.”
Sylwia shared her hope for children’s program, expressing a desire to eventually offer special classes for neurodiverse children.
She said it is often hard for these children to have a space to safely develop the specific personal skills mentioned by parents.
“The dojo will be a safe environment for them to learn those skills,” Sylwia said.
