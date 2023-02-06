BOSTON — Thirty-year-old Mariel Ramos De Los Santos was stabbed to death in her Lawrence apartment, only days after returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic in June.
Her husband, Junior Solis Garcia, 39, who is charged with her murder, has a documented history of abusing the mother of four, including a 2017 arrest that was dismissed “due to a lack of cooperation,” authorities say.
Yajaira Suarez of Lynn was shot to death in May, allegedly by her former husband, Jesse Mitchell, before he killed himself in their home.
At the time, the couple was going through a divorce and fighting for custody of their children. Her family members told police there was a history of abuse.
Their murders were among 26 domestic violence-related homicides in Massachusetts last year, a more than 40% increase over the previous year, according to data compiled by Jane Doe Inc., a Boston-based nonprofit that works with victims.
In 2021, there were 15 homicides, according to the group.
The data, which comes from media reports and other public records, also looks at the deaths of perpetrators – either by suicide, police intervention or self-defense by the victim – to illustrate the impact of domestic violence on families. There were nine perpetrator deaths last year, compared to two in 2021, the data shows.
Most perpetrators were men, and a majority of the victims women, according to the group’s data.
A series of recent cases involving murders by domestic abusers – such as the trial of Emilio DeLarosa, who on Thursday was convicted of the first-degree murder of 29-year-old girlfriend Wanda Rosa of Methuen in 2016 – are shedding new light on the scope of the problem and prompting calls on Beacon Hill to increase support for victims.
Lawmakers have filed nearly 70 bills for consideration in the upcoming two-year session dealing with the issue of domestic violence. Many of them seek new protections for victims and tougher sanctions for perpetrators.
Advocates said they have seen an uptick in domestic violence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Crisis centers are still fielding a high volume of requests from victims seeking emergency housing and other assistance.
“Not a day goes by that there isn’t one request for somebody seeking shelter,” said Toni Troop, Jane Doe’s spokeswoman. “And often days there are multiple requests.”
Meanwhile, the number of protective and harassment prevention orders filed by abuse victims also are increasing, according to data from the Trial Court.
So far in the current fiscal year, 22,600 orders have been filed in state courts, the data shows. That’s a 2% increase over the same period in the previous fiscal year.
A recent report by the state’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team also noted an increase in domestic-violence related charges in 2021, such as aggravated assault, kidnapping and intimidation. The group cites data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System.
Victim advocates point out that domestic violence is underreported, as many victims fear coming forward. The data also tends to be scattershot, as victims often report the abuse to different entities, whether it’s the police or their doctor.
Likewise, the number of domestic homicides tend to go up and down from year to year. Advocates say its hard to determine what is behind the fluctuations.
From 2017 to 2018, there was a decrease in domestic violence homicides, according to state data, while from 2018 to 2019 there was a slight increase. The number of homicide victims plummeted from 2019 to 2020, from 23 to 10, the data shows.
The state has yet to see a spike like that in 2007, when 39 domestic violence victim deaths were reported, prompting then-Gov. Deval Patrick to declare a public health emergency.
Advocates also point out that Massachusetts has one of the lowest per capita rates of domestic violence homicides in the country.
