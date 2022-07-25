NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series welcomes back favorite The Don Campbell Band on Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. as the 29th season continues with a full lineup of Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon concerts featuring something for every musical taste from Big Band to jazz, from opera to country to the Great American Songbook.
The Don Campbell Band is a highly versatile, energetic ensemble that blends many music styles.
This is a band that dares to venture down many musical pathways. From Campbell’s own heartfelt, original creations, to the music of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
After a break for Yankee Homecoming, the MAC Summer Concert Series continues with guitarist Bobby Keyes, jazz vocalist Donna Byrne and a newcomer, The Deep Blue C.
Returning are tenor Yeghishe Mancharyan and soprano Erin Smith, both veterans to great opera. Enjoy vocal highlights from "Carmen," "La Traviata," "La Boheme" and "The Merry Widow" with orchestra interludes by Victor Herbert and George Gershwin.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Merrimac and Salisbury Cultural Councils. They are supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include The Don Campbell Band on July 30 and The Deep Blue C on Aug. 13.
Sunday afternoon performances begin at 2 p.m. and include Bobby Keyes on Aug. 7 and Donna Byrne on Aug. 14.
The Maudslay Arts Center is at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. Concerts are held rain or shine, moving to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio when weather dictates.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. Desserts and cold beverages may be purchased during intermission and will be served by park volunteers, who continue to make this nonprofit series happen.
Saturday performances start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $30. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $25. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances start at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. Special group rates may be arranged by calling 978-499-0050. Children 12 and under are free.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online or for further information about the performers, visit the Maudslay website at www.maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-499-0050. There is no reserved seating. Gift certificates are available.
