MERRIMAC – Donaghue Elementary School students have been participating in a wide variety of enrichment programs throughout the school year including chess, robotics and math, according to School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
Chess Club
The Chess Club is in its second year, with student interest growing significantly.
More than 60 students are participating this year under the guidance of sixth-grade paraprofessional James Buckley. He is assisted by William Champion, Merrimac Chess Club founder and a Donaghue parent who volunteers his time and expertise. Champion also donated tournament-quality sets and chess clocks to support the club.
Instructors have taught students the rules of the game, and share strategies and tactics. Students also play several games during each club meeting. A club tournament is planned for the end of the school year.
“Watching the kids in Chess Club play week after week, using new strategies they have learned is great,” said Library Media Aide Dawn Ackerman. “The fact that so many kids are enjoying playing chess is amazing.”
Club members are enthusiastic about learning the game and improving their play.
“I wanted to join to learn how to play chess so I could win against my grandpa,” student Mimi Engel said.
“My friend asked me to join and now that I know how to play, it is fun. I even have a chess board at home to practice now,” said student Andrew Fish.
Robotics Club
Students participate in six- to eight-week sessions, guided by Donaghue PTO member and parent Henry Lombart, who is assisted by Grade 6 Paraprofessional James Buckley.
Students use Blockly to code their Dash, Jimu, and EV3 robots to perform tasks including navigating a maze, drawing, or throwing a ball a designated distance.
“Robotics Club helps students logically think about coding and technology skills that are becoming increasingly important in the modern world,” Buckley said.
Math Team
Students in Grades 5 and 6 may participate on the Math Team, which meets once a week throughout the school year. Eleven students are taking part this year. During meetings students hone their math skills, and play board games that encourage mathematical thinking.
“I am good at math and this helps me get even better at it,” said student Mae Kessner.
“Prime Climb is a very fun game that helps you practice math facts, and just math in general,” said student Fallon Tully.
Students will participate in five meets against other schools this season.
“Our students are taking part in fun and engaging activities with an educational purpose: Helping them learn how to think and problem-solve independently,” Principal Stephanie Dembro said. “These skills will make them successful no matter what path they choose in life.”
