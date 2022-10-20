SALISBURY — The Salisbury Democratic Town Committee will be collecting non-perishable items at the annual fall Town Meeting which will be held on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Elementary School at 100 Lafayette Road, Salisbury. Donations of canned soups, pasta, cereals, peanut butter and other non-perishable items along with paper products, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc will be collected from 6:30 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the school. All items collected will benefit Pettengill House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.