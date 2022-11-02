NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Development, in partnership with Michael’s Harborside, is hosting a canned food drive to benefit The Salvation Army of Newburyport.
Donations can be dropped off at Michael’s Harborside through Wednesday, Nov. 16. These items will support The Salvation Army’s weekly food pantry for neighbors and surrounding communities and will be used for Thanksgiving and Christmas meal kits.
“Over 42 million Americans face hunger every day, including many children and families right here in our own community,” Salvation Army of Newburyport Captain Jessica Berkhoudt said in a release.
“No one should go hungry because of rising food costs,” she added. “This holiday season, thanks to the community’s support, we hope to provide local families with a holiday meal and ease the financial burden of inflation. By donating food items to Newburyport Development’s canned food drive, we are grateful to our community for helping fight food insecurity and giving children and families a sense of love and hope beyond the holidays.”
Suggested items for donation include cereal, canned vegetables, stuffing mix, cream soups, canned cranberry sauce or jelly.
For a full listing of needed donation items, or for more information, visit NewburyportShops.com.
Monetary donations can be made by visiting SalvationArmyMA.org/Newburyport, where gifts will be used how they are needed most.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.