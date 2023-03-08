NEWBURYPORT — The Institution for Savings has made an account available for people to make donations to honor one of the city’s most popular late residents.
Known to many as the “Mayor of State Street,” Peter Pollard was an athletic trainer at Newburyport High School, where he graduated with the Class of 1977. Pollard also worked as a certified emergency medical technician but a car accident in 1991 left him with short-term memory loss.
Pollard became best known in the early 2000s when he would spend much of the day standing outside Richdale Convenience Store at the corner of State and Pleasant streets, greeting motorists and pedestrians.
He remained a fixture there for more than a decade before a bad fall forced Pollard off his corner in 2018. He died at age 64 in October.
Looking to find a way to honor Pollard, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution last week to place a plaque at what will be called “Pete’s Corner.”
No city money will be used to buy the plaque. Instead, the Institution for Savings will collect donations, according to Mary Anne Clancy, senior vice president of marketing and communications.
Clancy said her bank will accept donations through its RESTORE our stadium account. The account has been used to fund renovations to World War Memorial Stadium renovations at Newburyport High School.
Checks can be made out to “RESTORE our stadium” with “Pollard Plaque” in the subject line and mailed to the attention of Clancy at Institution for Savings, P.O. Box 510, Newburyport, MA, 01950.
Check and cash donations can also be dropped off in person at the bank’s 93 State St. location.
The Institution for Savings has already kicked off the fundraising effort with a $500 donation. Clancy, NHS Class of 1977, said the bank was happy to jump-start the fundraising for “Pete’s Corner.”
“Peter was a well-known fixture on the corner of State and Pleasant, always with a wave and a greeting for everyone who passed by,” Clancy said. “We are thrilled that the city will be memorializing him in the place where he was so comfortable and we are happy to help raise the funds to get it done.”
Clancy, who served as the city’s mayor from 2004 to 2005, said it made more sense to use the RESTORE our stadium account for the plaque donations rather than set up an entirely new mechanism.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane, who co-sponsored the City Council resolution with at-large Councilor Connie Preston, will also accept checks made out to the RESTORE account.
Lane knew Pollard well and said he has heard from plenty of people eager to contribute to the fund.
“I’m happy to help,” he said.
Although Lane said he is not sure how much the plaque effort will cost, he would like to see any excess funding go toward setting up a scholarship for a Newburyport High School student in Pollard’s name.
“I want to see this through and honor Pete in the proper way,” Lane said. “He brought so much joy to so many people. To be able to help in this effort gives me joy as well.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.