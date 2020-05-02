SALISBURY – The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is holding a pet food pantry drive from Tuesday through May 12 and seeking donations to stock its food bank.
The food bank is a new service for local residents looking for temporary help feeding their cats.
“The COVID-19 crisis has affected people’s lives in so many ways," shelter Director Brit Fox Hover said, "and for people who have lost their jobs, feeding their cats is yet another challenge during an already difficult time.
"The food pantries in our area do an amazing job, but pet food can be a difficult thing for people to get in addition to other necessities," she added. "When so many people must be apart right now, the MRFRS hopes to help people and their cats stay together during this pandemic.”
The need includes canned food and small bags of dry food. A collection area will be created at the adoption center at 63 Elm St., or the food may be shipped there directly from online retailers.
More information about the food drive will be posted on the shelter’s social media pages and website. Anyone with questions can call the shelter at 978-462-0760 or email info@mrfrs.org.
