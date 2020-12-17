WEST NEWBURY — The Council on Aging seeks donations to support the West Newbury Food Pantry this winter.
Money raised will go toward the purchase of items to spread a little cheer for elders in town and help them with their daily needs in times that many seniors are finding particularly challenging.
Contributions can be made at the council’s webpage at www.wnewbury.org.
Senior citizens or others who may need assistance should contact council Director Theresa Woodbury at coa@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.