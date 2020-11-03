NEWBURYPORT – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has a new wheelchair lift thanks to the Essex Heritage Foundation and Newburyport Bank.
In June 2019, St. Paul’s formed an accessibility task force to research, evaluate, and make recommendations to improve access to the grounds and buildings of St. Paul’s on High Street.
In October, the task force’s list of 10 recommendations was approved by St. Paul’s vestry and plans began to raise the money needed for a number of these recommendations. Many of these recommendations have already been implemented with the installation of a new wheelchair lift being the latest.
St. Paul’s is the oldest Episcopal church in Massachusetts, having been founded in 1711, and is part of the Diocese of Massachusetts. St. Paul’s also is part of the Newburyport Heritage Trail.
Until March when conditions changed because of the pandemic, an estimated 800 people entered St. Paul’s each week.
A typical Sunday would bring 120 parishioners and the remaining 680 people coming to the building for a variety of reasons included those attending the 11 12-step meetings per week; two second offender meetings per week (for those with a second offense for driving under the influence of alcohol of drugs); and Among Friends, which serves three meals a week (two lunches and one dinner) offered to the community at no cost. The program primarily serves the elderly, disabled and people individuals and families.
People also come to the church for food vouchers from Market Basket for $25 and gas cards for $10, which are available for people in need and administered by the church’s office administrator and the rector through a special fund. Parishioners and community members who become homeless are eligible for emergency housing vouchers.
Girls Inc. holds a summer program and events throughout the year at the church; the St. Paul’s Music Series brings nationally and internationally known artists to the community to perform; the church hosts performances by the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival, which also offers master classes, and provides rehearsal space; and community music teachers use church spaces for student recitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.