NEWBURYPORT — The Recycling Center at 23 Colby Farm Lane will accept construction materials and “hard” furniture for donation to Habitat ReStore on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The furniture should not be soft or upholstered. All residents should wear masks or they will not be allowed to drop off items.
All items must be accessible from the vehicle’s trunk and ideally, residents should remain in their vehicles. Volunteers, who will be wearing masks, will not accept any items that are in the back seat.
This donation day is an effort to divert still-useful household construction materials and furniture from the waste stream while helping others.
Donors can receive a tax credit receipt. A volunteer will to confirm the donation and an email receipt will be sent within a few days after the event.
Donors should also take photos of their items as they load them at home to assist with verification.
For more information, email TowardZeroWasteNewburyport@outlook.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.