NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues Saturday with this year’s Listeners’ Choice broadcast, one chosen by the Met’s international radio audience: Donizetti’s "La Favorita" starring Shirley Verrett and Luciano Pavarotti in a historic performance from 1978. Verrett sang the title role of the king’s favorite, Leonora, opposite Pavarotti as the naïve young Fernando, who falls in love with her before he knows about her past. The cast also featured Sherrill Milnes as King Alfonso of Castile and Bonaldo Giaiotti as the powerful father superior Baldassarre. Maestro Jesús López-Cobos conducted the Met orchestra and chorus in this bel canto rarity. La Favorita, this year’s Listeners’ Choice broadcast, will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m., on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
