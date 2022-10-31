NEWBURYPORT — "Don't Know Scrod" took first place in last Thursday's trivia night hosted by the Rotary Club of Newburyport at the Elks Club in Newburyport. The winning team consisted of Lisa Wetenkamp, Julia Desmond Bruce McCoy, Eve Lee, and Jay Williamson. They took home the $250 grand prize.
Second place went to "The Commitments," featuring Barbara Sullivan, Dennis Andrews, Tim Sullivan and Stuart Johnson.
"The River Rats" with Sue Thomas, Marion Spark, Mary Lou Gagnon , Jeff Beeton, and Ronna Caras, came in their place.
Past "Jeopardy!" contestant and local business owner Jill Santopietro Panall hosted the event.
