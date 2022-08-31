NEWBURYPORT — What do Vincent Persichetti, Eric Ewazen, Reena Esmail, and Peter Schickele all have in common?
Besides all being graduates of the Julliard School of Music, their works are being featured in a special concert of chamber music being presented by the Double Impact Ensemble on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The Double Impact chamber group is a double quintet ensemble – brass and woodwind – made up of professional and semi-professional musicians from the North Shore and Greater Boston. Their goal is to promote works originally written for this specific orchestration, as well as other lesser-known chamber pieces, while donating their artistry to help fulfill an urgent need.
Double Impact previously performed in concert in 2017, featuring works by Robert Washburn and Aaron Copland and raising funds for Direct Aid in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. This time, they have again banded together to provide support for the mass of refugees fleeing Afghanistan and Ukraine.
All proceeds from ticket sales for the Firehouse concert will be donated to the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP, https://refugeerights.org/). IRAP organizes law students and pro-bono attorneys to develop and enforce a set of legal and human rights for refugees and displaced persons, advancing legal pathways to safety for the world’s most persecuted individuals and empowering the next generation of human rights leaders. Utilizing the lessons learned in individual casework, IRAP advocates for systemic changes that benefit broader refugee populations, finding creative ways to partner with broad coalitions to push for global refugee protections.
Tickets are $20 and can be obtained at the door or online at https://www.firehouse.org/events/category/music/. Proof of an equivalent 2022 donation to IRAP will also be accepted.
If one cannot make the Sept. 11 concert, a second performance will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. at First Church UCC in Ipswich.
Double Impact is supported in part by grants from the Ipswich and Massachusetts Cultural Councils.
