Nourishing the North Shore plays an important role in our community, acting as a facilitator between people and our local food system. We create opportunities to connect with and serve anyone who wants to be part of this experience, especially when cost or knowledge create a barrier to entry. We are currently running our annual spring fundraising campaign and I encourage all of you to consider contributing to our goal of $30,000. Every donation makes a difference and is humbly appreciated. If you would like to learn more about our programs and learn what we intend to do with your donation, look through our campaign page at www.patronicity.com/nns2021
News from the NNS Gardens:
Our national food chain is built upon a system in which farms are incentivized to dial-in on a single crop and produce it on a massive scale. Specialized equipment, specifically bred seeds, and dedicated processing facilities all continue to encourage this style of farming for our grocery stores and out-of-season cravings. We all hear buzz words like monoculture, food waste, big-ag, or soil degradation and wonder what we as individuals can do to help our society course-correct. Planting a garden can be a great start toward reducing our dependence on the national food chain and investing into relationships with both your local network and the natural world. When planting a garden with the intention of growing for a household, one must consider a wide variety of plants in a comparably small amount of space. The natural world teaches us that equilibrium in the garden comes with biodiversity. There are less pests to spray, less weeds to compete, and less disease to spread when the hosts are harder to find. A method that gardeners use to their advantage is companion planting, a practice known to many who live close to nature as more logical than planting in the rows customary to most farmers. The Iroquois, for instance, traditionally interplant the “Three Sisters” – corn, beans, and squash – together as each supports and benefits from the growth of the others in a relationship that produces more together than any would when planted apart. The Three Sisters may be the most well known of companion plantings, but many such relationships exist. Herbs and flowers often make the most widely compatible companions; their strong smells and attractive nectar repel pests and draw in pollinators and helpful insects. Legumes have a symbiotic relationship with the soil bacteria, rhizobia, that exchanges sugars for fixing nitrogen in the soil. Large leafy plants, such as squash, are competitive with weeds, often casting them in sufficient shade to prevent them growing, while simultaneously slowing down evaporation from the soil.
Some of my favorite plants to sprinkle like fairy dust across my garden patch are those that serve the dual purpose of being both effective and delicious. Trap crops are a good way to catch a large portion of the pests in a specific area to then remove or kill them before they spread onto your vegetables. Nasturtium, an eye-catching flower native to Central America, is an excellent trap crop for black aphids and cabbage worms. They are able to handle the influx of pests relatively well, leaving your vegetables undamaged, and quickly bringing friends like ladybugs along for the feast. Nasturtium is also edible, the entire plant can be eaten in salad and the flowers have a delicious peppery bite! In order to employ nature’s best allies in battling pests, you may also want to make space to create a welcoming habitat. Planting cilantro, dill, and fennel at regular intervals throughout the season, and allowing some portion to flower, is an excellent way to attract beneficial insects such as lacewings, ladybugs, hoverflies, parasitic wasps, and pirate bugs to your garden to control insect populations. Consider reducing your use of synthetic pesticides, and doing research to become familiar with the egg or larval stages of beneficial insects so that you do not inadvertently harm your friends!
Nature is the best teacher we have to aid us in our growth as gardeners if we can learn to really see what is happening around us. We are currently experiencing a shift in the collective experience back towards old knowledge as modern practices are demonstrably failing to feed our hungry, and protect the natural environment. Just as companion plants create mutually beneficial relationships in our gardens, investment into local agriculture can create a livable, functional, self-sufficient food system that supports farmers, the planet, and our neighbors. As we grapple with the huge questions brought forward by this pandemic, we are learning to be more self-reliant, to care more deeply about the effects our individual and societal behavior has on the world around us, and to genuinely feel empathy and a sense of community with those different from ourselves.
This column is part of Nourishing the North Shore’s educational efforts. For more about the nonprofit, see www.nourishingthenorthshore.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.