Hello! We are Nourishing the North Shore! We are a food justice, nonprofit organization based in Newburyport and West Newbury.
Since 2015, we have worked across the North Shore to increase the accessibility of healthy, local food by breaking down the barriers to growing your own food, affording local produce, and increasing local produce at regional food pantries and soup kitchens.
Over the past five years, we have worked with local farmers and our partner food access agencies to divert over 150,000 pounds of high-quality, locally grown produce from the fate of the compost pile to the homes and tables of our neighbors.
Thanks to the generosity of our community and land access from The Society of Saint John the Evangelist, Emery House, in 2019 we opened the gates to the NNS Organic Community Garden in West Newbury.
Here, we have 57 raised garden beds that are rented and worked by community members for a full growing season. Shared tools, seedling sales and garden workshops are all made accessible by anonymous, sliding-fee-sale and scholarship membership options so that the community garden is a place that welcomes all community members to one space with equality and dignity.
One of the most cherished elements of the community garden is the expert tips and tricks that gardeners receive from Addy Shreffler, our Community Garden manager! And, now, we are excited to share with you some of her most important gardening tips throughout the growing season!
To learn more about Nourishing the North Shore, visit our website and follow us! www.NourishingtheNorthShore.org @nourishingthenorthshore.
Notes from Farmer Addy:
I felt compelled to make a personal reflection of the pros and cons, things learned and things lost, as we passed the milestone of one year through this pandemic.
Top on my list of positive aspects was the renewed interest and investment of people in their local food network. Seed companies and garden centers report continued rising demand and even shortages as folks rush to start backyard gardens; both as a means of pleasant distraction and self-sufficiency in the face of crisis.
As days get longer and spring approaches, there is a flurry of activity that needs to happen for the garden. Like most long-term school projects, success is a result of thoughtful planning and preparation.
We live in agricultural zone 6; this gives us three separate and short planting windows — early spring (April to May), height of summer (end of May to August) and early fall (September to early November).
Planning a succession of cool-weather crops, like broccoli, lettuce or kale, for the edge seasons and focusing your attention on hot-loving plants like peppers and tomatoes in the middle of the summer will help you to get the most produce out of your space.
When purchasing seeds, consider collaborating with neighbors or fellow gardeners. A seed packet contains many more seeds than you could possibly use in one season.
Why not expand your variety and create meaningful relationships in your community by starting seed exchanges! Pay attention to which seeds should be put directly in the garden (carrots or cut greens), and which should be started inside to transplant later.
Indoor seed starting is beginning to ramp up by the end of March and early April, so if you’re planning to try to start seedlings inside, remember: Investing in basic equipment can make a big difference! Modern windows block necessary UV light needed for healthy plant development.
Consider purchasing grow lights, heat mats and seed-starting medium to help get your seeds off to a good start. Healthy seedlings now mean plants that stand up better to pests and disease in the long term.
Seeds to start indoors in March and April:
March 15-31 — Beets, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, spinach, Swiss chard, eggplant, ageratum, asters, calendula, bachelor buttons, cosmos, strawflower.
April 5-19 — Tomatoes, peppers, corn, okra, hyacinth bean, California poppies, scabiosa, sunflower, basil.
Gardening is among the most nostalgic pastimes; it speaks to days spent with grandparents as a child during lazy summers, and an era when time moved with less speed and more intention.
Growing your own garden can be an act of pure joy — but only once you’ve mastered the basics. I look forward to sharing tips and tricks with you throughout the season and answering questions you may have in response to this column.
Addy Shreffler can be contacted at Addy@NourishingtheNorthShore.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.