July gardens are the pinnacle of the growing season.
The brown remnants of early season daffodils and bleeding hearts have been swallowed up by the vegetation bursting out of every inch of space. Of course, most of this new growth is put on by what most folks call “weeds.”
These unwanted plants are doing exactly what a good plant should do; taking advantage of the spaces with the most water and fertilizer, which also happen to be the exact spot where our beloved greens and tomatoes reside.
Of course, with this all of this rain, selective watering is not the way to control these plants so we must resort to hand-pulling or careful hoeing.
The growth habit of many of these plants is so rapid that it would appear that they climb out of our compost heaps and replant themselves back into our garden beds overnight.
Once again, nature presents us with a thoughtful and important life lesson; that consistent, thoughtful, preventive care is often more effective than reactive treatment.
Even if you spend hours one afternoon pulling out purslane, lambsquarters and pigweed, the truth is that the next generation of these plants have already germinated and are hiding just out of our sight.
Focusing our attention on continuously disturbing the top inch of soil to disrupt the successful germination and establishment of new weeds will yield much better results than running out to the garden when you see the galinsoga flowering.
For this reason, every gardener should invest in a good, long-handled hoe. They come in all shapes and sizes, stirrup hoes, collinear hoes or wire hoes, and there is absolutely one out there suited to your work habits and garden spacing.
Spending a half hour each morning running the hoe through the loose soil is much easier than battling the root systems of mature plants and will pay off in the long run as you continue to exhaust the “weed seed bank” stored in the soil.
For those plants that do manage to grow — consider treating them with something less than contempt. Weeds can tell us about the condition of our soil; what nutrients are more readily available, if our soil is sandy or full of clay, or even indicate how often we are watering (when there isn’t this much rain).
Many weeds are also high in nutrition and related to common foods we eat every day. Imagine, we have access to locally grown, nutrient-dense, free food right next to the food we pay to grow!
Why not try these recipes for purslane, wood sorrel, galinsoga (also called guascas) or lambsquarters the next time you’re pulling them out of your garden beds.
Even more weeds are considered helpful medicinals and can be an incredible way to introduce kids to nature because they will remember a taste or function beyond just the look and name.
Wild mint can settle an upset tummy, and even just the act of finding and identifying it can help take a kid’s mind off feeling unwell.
Teach a child about plantain leaf and watch the next time a friend of theirs gets a small scrape, they’ll spring into action eager to care for their friend and share their knowledge.
Plants can be our allies just as much as they can get in the way and if we can cultivate a relationship of gratitude and wonder, we’ll find joy in tasks even as onerous as weeding.
This column is part of Nourishing the North Shore’s educational efforts. For more about the nonprofit, see www.nourishingthenorthshore.org.
