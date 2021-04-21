What senses light up to tell you that spring has arrived?
Do you find your ears filled with sounds of birdsong and rain? Or is your nose suddenly filled with the smells of wet cement in the sun, rich potting soil trapped in a bag, and the heady sweetness of the first daffodils?
Perhaps, your mind is filled with the images of spring; the vibrant green of new leaves, pops of indigo crocus catching your eye against the grass, or maybe that nice layer of green pollen all over your windshield! For me, I think of hostas … and then I start salivating.
Hosta are the workhorse of perennial gardens, filling all those shady nooks and crannies with lush, green foliage and a showy stalk of delicate blossoms. Most folks take them for granted; they’re too easy, hardy, old-fashioned even.
Hosta, however, are in the family Asparagaceae, a cousin to the most sought after spring vegetable, Asparagus officinalis.
Hosta shoots are one of the most delicious, tender spring vegetables you’ll ever have the pleasure of eating. Harvest them up until their leaves just begin to unfurl, and use them as a substitute to asparagus — they’re especially good roasted!
While I find that one of the perks of learning these plant relationships might be the discovery of new treats, there is also practical application. These lessons serve the purpose of helping us to be better gardeners by observing the plant as a whole, rather than simply for the part we eat or like to admire.
Looking for the similarities in flower shape, seed shape, growth habit or fruit development can give you clues into the relationships between plants. It is a visual language that, once learned, you cannot unsee.
Radishes, mustard greens and broccoli, for instance, would not seem to have much in common. Yet once you have seen them sprout in your garden bed or seed tray, you’ll notice that they have the same exact cotyledon leaves (the first leaves to appear from a germinating seed), indicating that they are all members of the family Brassicaceae!
Similarly, carrots are biennials and rarely left to flower in the garden, but if you were to wait, you would be hard-pressed to find the difference between your carrot flower and Queen Anne’s lace, both members of the family Umbelliferae along with fennel, parsley and celery.
Observing and learning these similarities can also indicate that plants may have comparable growing requirements, seasonal preferences, pollinators, and even face the same common pests and disease.
The intentional grouping and subsequent rotation of crops that are in the same family helps farmers and gardeners alike, and thought should be put into each year’s garden plan.
Pests and fungi that overwinter in soil will have a harder time finding a foothold in your garden if their desired host plant is not readily available. If you move a crop to a new place each year, you may then be able to prevent an infestation from occurring by covering spring seedlings with row cover or insect netting, putting a physical barrier between the mature insects and a potential feasting ground!
Developing this knowledge base will help you to then use fewer pesticides or fungicides, and instead bring your garden back into balance naturally. A final tip: Many of the common vegetables we eat have wild relatives that grow around our gardens. The arrival of pests can often be spotted first on these distant cousins.
Seedling sale at NNS: Our seedling sale preorder is now live! Visit https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org/seedlings to buy yours today. Distribution on May 15.
Seeds to sow into your garden now: snap peas, fava beans, cutting greens (arugula, spicy mesclun mix, salad mix), spinach, carrots, beets, radishes.
Early spring pests to prepare for:
Leaf miner: The damage caused by the larva of a fly that presents either as squiggly lines or irregularly shaped yellowed patches on the edges of the leaves. This pest is most devastating to plants in the family Amaranthaceae. In our garden, this includes beets, spinach, Swiss chard, amaranth and quinoa! A roadside plant to keep an eye on for forewarning is lambsquarters.
Flea beetle: A tiny black beetle hardly larger than the head of a pin that can reduce a patch of succulent greens to a hole-riddled, yellow mess in a matter of hours. They seem to jump like cartoon fleas on a dog when the plants are disturbed. Their meal of choice in the spring are the plants in the Brassica family, such as radishes, turnips, mustard greens mix and bok choy. A roadside indicator of their arrival are wild mustards.
The best control for both of these pests is prevention. Rotate your crops and cover seedlings with row cover to ensure that adults don’t find your garden and lay eggs on the underside of leaves.
This column is part of Nourishing the North Shore’s educational efforts. For more about the nonprofit, see www.nourishingthenorthshore.org.
