Downtown Port restaurants expand into parking spaces, private land      

NEWBURYPORT -- Parking spaces outside several downtown restaurants and businesses were closed off by concrete barriers Monday morning to allow for socially-distant seating.
Jersey barriers went up Monday morning to block off parking spaces in front of The Port Tavern, The Paddle Inn, Brine and several other downtown businesses on State Street that were granted licenses to use outdoor public land during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council passed an order last week allowing businesses to apply for licenses to use pieces of public and private land for outdoor seating and retail until November 1. According to City Clerk Richard Jones, about 20 restaurants were granted licenses last week along with about 14 retail shops. More businesses’ licenses will go before the Licensing Commission on Wednesday.
In addition to the State Street businesses, Oregano on Pleasant Street was permitted to extend its outdoor seating further onto Inn Street, and the Park Lunch, Brick and Ash, The Poynt, Mr. India and Michael’s Harborside were all permitted to put outdoor seating on private property.
The recently passed City Council order also authorized two four-night “events” that will see a partial closure of State Street to vehicular traffic to allow for expanded outdoor dining and retail space onto the sidewalk and street.
The first “event” will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. each night from Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 21. The second event will be held each night from Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28.
Eigerman noted that the applications were sent out to more than 900 local businesses before Gov. Charlie Baker announced Phase 2 of his statewide reopening plan.
“The only fly in the ointment is that all we have are jersey barriers,” said Eigerman. “The better way would be to have more attractive planters. We’re going to get something more attractive in the near future.”
Eigerman also said the City Council still has the ability to make changes to the order if things don’t work out well.
“If there’s a problem, we can rescind it,” he said. “There’s no right for people to take over a parking space. If it isn't working, the City Council can change it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.