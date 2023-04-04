NEWBURYPORT — A number of downtown businesses and residents had to make do without water service Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning after a water main leak was discovered on Liberty Street.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said in an email that the Department of Public Services was notified of water leaking out of an electrical conduit on a Liberty Street pole Monday morning. Further investigation, however, found the leak originated down Liberty Street toward the State Street intersection.
The shutdown area eventually expanded, stretching up to High Street and over to State Street.
Work crews discovered that the collar position of a tapping sleeve had blown a hole in the side of the fitting and spent several hours trying to gain control of the leak through other valves in the vicinity.
Eventually, it was determined that the only way to complete the repair, while providing water service to residents, was to install an insertion valve at the intersection of Fair and Liberty streets.
Since the work crew was unsuccessful in stopping the leak, water services contractor Everett J. Prescott Inc. was called in to perform an emergency valve insertion on the live water main, according to Levine’s email.
Water was shut down gradually from Liberty to Fair to State streets beginning about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Full water service was restored to the Liberty Street area about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Stephanie Romano, owner of The Thirsty Whale, said the water shutdown forced her to keep her State Street restaurant/pub closed on Monday.
“What are you going to do? Something like a water main is out of our hands. It is what it is,” she said.
Romano was able to reopen The Thirsty Whale on Tuesday and said she’s learned how to roll with the punches as a small-business owner.
“We’re very grateful they got the water back up and running,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
