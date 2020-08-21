SALISBURY – Dozens of boats flying flags and banners supporting President Donald Trump's reelection campaign are expected to cruise Saturday from Newburyport to Hampton, New Hampshire, and under the Gillis Bridge.
What is being called the Trump 2020 — Keep America Great — Boat Flotilla and Rally is set to kick off at 11 a.m. and run through 2 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to meet at the staging area just outside the mouth of the Merrimack River in Newburyport.
From there, the flotilla will travel up the coast across Salisbury and Seabrook beaches up to about the Hampton inlet and then turn around and head back to the Merrimack River. Boats will then cruise up to and under the Route 1 bridge, co-organizer James Haynes wrote on the event's Facebook page.
Haynes and co-organizer Bert Aggas did not respond to messages left by a Daily News reporter Thursday.
Boats were to stage at Joppa Flats inside the mouth of the Merrimack, but Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg asked organizers to move the starting place to the ocean based on the number of boats expected to participate.
"It's looking like it's picking up momentum," Hogg said Thursday. "It seems like there will be a lot of boats."
In anticipation of the event, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Salisbury harbormaster will be on hand to ensure everyone's safety. Salisbury and Newburyport police are also expected to be involved, Hogg said, adding that he reached out to peers in Gloucester who handled a similar event Aug. 2.
"We'll be prepared," Hogg said.
About the same time boats pass beneath the Route 1 bridge, a small group of people is expected to be stationed along the city's boardwalk to voice opposition, or as organizer Casey Pratt phrased it, "to be there to represent the other side."
Pratt, who organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Groveland earlier this summer, said she expects her group to be relatively small.
"We've gotten a lot of fairly threatening pushback and don't want to invite people into a situation that might be dangerous," Pratt said in a text.
Pratt and others initially planned to meet at Ring's Island Marina in Salisbury, as mentioned on a Facebook event page. But that idea was quickly scrapped when staff at the privately owned marina objected, according to marina owner Mark Audette.
Audette said the last thing he wanted was to get into the middle of political protests.
"They want to boat and fish," Audette said, referring to marina members.
The weather forecast for Saturday calls for temperatures in the low 80s with a 30% chance of showers before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
