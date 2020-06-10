State health officials reported 46 more deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide toll to 7,454 since the pandemic began.
The Department of Public Health said 267 new positive cases were reported for a total of 104,156.
Locally, DPH reported the number of positive cases in Greater Newburyport communities, including: Amesbury, 173; Georgetown, 55; Groveland, 32; Merrimac, 35; Newbury, 13; Newburyport, 94; Rowley, 42; Salisbury, 52; and West Newbury, eight.
The number of patients at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 ticked up slightly in the previous 24 hours, according to information from the corporate office.
The Beth Israel Lahey Health network's daily report Wednesday showed four confirmed cases, with two in the intensive care unit, and 11 suspected cases, with one in the ICU, as well as one employee confirmed positive for COVID-19. That total is three higher than the previous day, when no patients were reported in the ICU.
In its weekly detailed report on COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living centers, Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, a 203-bed facility, was the only one in the area that has reported deaths from the virus.
Merrimack Valley has reported more than 30 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths, according to the DPH. Maplewood Rehabilitation and Nursing, a 120-bed facility in Amesbury, reported between 11 and 30 positive COVID-19 cases.
In Newburyport, Country Center for Health and Rehabilitation on Low Street, with 111 beds, reported no cases of the virus. Port Healthcare Center, with 123 beds, was reporting between one and 10 positive cases.
In Rowley, Sea View Convalescent and Nursing Home, a 62-bed facility, reported between one and 10 positive cases of COVID-19.
In the assistant living center category, the DPH said Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport, with 139 beds, reported between 11 and 30 positive cases, and Avita of Newburyport, with 76 beds, reported no cases.
The Elizabeth Calsey House, a 14-bed center in Amesbury, reported between 11 and 30 positive cases, while the Elizabeth Calsey House at Lions Mouth Road in Amesbury, with 26 beds, reported between 11 and 30 cases.
