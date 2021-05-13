NEWBURYPORT – As the Centers for Disease Control announced on Thursday vaccinated adults can go without masks in most indoor situations and outdoors, the latest COVID-19 data released by the state showed only small increases in the number of positive cases in Greater Newburyport communities.
The Department of Public Health weekly town-by-town data report showed the cities of Amesbury and Newburyport both recorded slight increases in the total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020. Amesbury's positive numbers rose from 1,075 on May 6 to 1,083 in the May 13 report; Newburyport reported going from 1,010 on May 6 to 1,017 on May 13.
The other communities reported by DPH are: Georgetown rose from 569 on May 6 to 575 on May 13; Groveland rose from 476 to 480; Merrimac went form 381 total positive cases to 385; Newbury rose from 307 to 311; Rowley rose only one, from 380 to 381; Salisbury went from 622 to 626; and West Newbury rose by just two positive COVID-19 cases, from 189 to 191.
The positive test numbers for long-term care facilities and assisted living centers in Greater Newburyport showed no precise changes, although changes are difficult to detect because DPH reports positive cases and deaths in ranges – 11 to 30 cases, or over 30 cases, for example – instead of precise numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.