NEWBURYPORT – In the weeks since George Floyd was killed at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, a series of anti-racism protests drew hundreds of people to downtown Newburyport. It also led people to slap stickers and signs onto municipal property including lampposts and electrical boxes around the downtown area.
A quick check of the area by a reporter on Wednesday showed at least five stickers and small posters scattered on Inn Street, Pleasant Street and State Street. However, there are others who claimed to have spotted dozens of them.
Anthony Furnari, Department of Public Services director, said no one has complained to his office regarding the stickers but said they will be taken down shortly.
"When we clean downtown next week we will clean up," Furnari said, in an emailed statement Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.