NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Department of Public Services and assisting crews spent much of Friday repairing a damaged water line at the Horton Terrace apartment complex.
Jesse Warren of TW Excavating said they received a report Thursday night about the damaged line at Horton Terrace, which is on Golden Drive.
“It is a 4-inch ductile or cast line that feeds their water system,” Warren said Friday. “So we are going to temporarily fix it this afternoon so they have service for the weekend, and then we are going to permanently repair it next week.”
As of 1 p.m. Friday, Warren said the temporary fix would have service returned to the apartment complex within a couple of hours. He said the permanent fix should only take a day.
“We are going to have to get the parts over the weekend ... and we are going to leave it on so there’s no disturbance over the weekend,” Warren said. “We are just going to plan a shutdown with DPS and then make sure it’s fixed in a day’s time on probably Tuesday or Wednesday.”
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon visited the complex shortly before 2 p.m. and reported that water service had been restored.
“It ended up being an old capped line. Water is back on and the water department is cleaning up,” Reardon wrote in a text message.
Residents were not forced to leave their homes during the repair.
The Newburyport Housing Authority owns and manages 50 units of federal public housing at Horton Terrace.
The complex was built in 1961 and operates under the regulations established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the city’s website.
