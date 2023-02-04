NEWBURY — A Dracut man arrested in November after driving to meet who he thought was a teenage girl but was really a local police officer was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury on an enticing a child under 16 charge and other offenses, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
William Sheridan, 37, also faces two counts of sending obscene matter to a minor and a sole count of distributing obscene matter. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court on March 7.
He was arrested Nov. 7 after arriving at a prearranged location with local police. In the hours before his arrest, then-Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski provided him with “another opportunity to stop his behavior(s) suggesting in messages that he still wanted to come however he was nervous due to the possibility of getting in trouble. Mr. Sheridan asked if the ‘child’ was police,” according to Wojtkowski’s police report.
Wojtkowski, posing as a 14-year-old girl from Byfield, began chatting with Sheridan on Sept. 20 after he sent the officer an unsolicited message to a chat room known to attract “online offenders” looking to meet children.
Despite telling Sheridan he was 14 years old, Sheridan continued chatting. After a few minutes, Sheridan asked Wojtkowski to send him some photos of “her,” which the detective did.
Sheridan sent the officer photos of himself. Sheridan then suggested a video chat and Wojtkowski agreed. During the video chat, Sheridan exposed himself to the officer and then ended the call by saying he did not want to communicate any longer.
A couple of weeks later, however, Sheridan resumed contact with Wojtkowski and apologized for becoming scared but was worried he would get in trouble.
“The target user also suggested he was worried about law enforcement and his life as he knew it being in danger,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report. “He then asked if the child was serious about having fun, he can be very discreet.”
Wojtkowski added that Sheridan told him he had met up with a 15- and 17-year-old.
Sheridan then suggested they meet and said he could go to the girl’s home and pretend to be a tutor.
Based on the offer and the other exchanges, Wojtkowski obtained a warrant to search Sheridan’s Google account.
Through the account, Wojtkowski tracked down the internet protocol number of Sheridan’s computer. That allowed him to track his internet provider and address with help from the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.
On Nov. 4, Sheridan again exposed himself during a video call, not realizing whom he thought was a girl was actually a police sergeant. He then asked that she expose herself to him, according to Wojtkowski’s report.
“Mr. Sheridan suggested he and ‘the child’ could meet on Nov. 9, 2022, suggesting they could make out and touch each other,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
The meeting actually took place two days earlier, leading to Sheridan’s arrest.
Upon realizing he fell for an undercover sting, Sheridan began resisting and screamed at the top of this lungs that he wanted to die. After being brought to the Newbury police station for booking, Sheridan again told officers he wanted to die, according to the officer’s report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
