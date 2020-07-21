Dragon's Nest to close after 37 years in downtown Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — The Dragon's Nest, a toy store with offerings that enthralled generations of children, will close its doors in Market Square the end of August, after 37 years of business, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty of competing with online retailers.
Sally Owen, who has owned the shop since 2014, sent a letter to customers on Monday informing them of the closure, and said later in the day that she was feeling "really sad" about a difficult decision she "did not make lightly."
"Today is a tough day, but I'll have to evolve and keep moving," said Owen. "It's been a wonderful experience and I've met some really wonderful people."
The shop will close at the end of August. In the meantime, it is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Dragon's Nest was founded by Martin and Donna Seim in 1982. After retiring, the Seims, who live in Byfield, passed control and ownership to their daughter Kristin, who in 2014 sold the store to Owen.
As owner, Owen said she worked to keep an inventory filled with the Dragon's Nest staples such as games, puzzles, dolls, books and musical instruments, while also bringing in some trendy items.
But she said things have continued to get more difficult in recent years, with technology changing not only the way toys are bought and sold, but also the way kids play.
"Kids used to play with dolls more, and the ages have shrunk for a lot of trains and pretend play," said Owen, explaining that YouTube has become a major driver for toy sales.
"A lot of kids have access (to YouTube) with phones and tablets, so the popular culture stuff which is harder to stay current with," she said. "I've tried to balance that and keep those things in the store, but sometimes it was impossible."
And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, those difficulties were compounded by the devastating impact of the virus on tourism and the local economy. Owen soon found herself faced with the difficult reality that the Dragon's Nest's life in Market Square needed to come to an end.
As she explained in her letter, the store's unique layout – narrow aisles along racks and shelves packed with toys and books – did not lend itself well to social distancing.
"The distinctive characteristics of the store that make it a picturesque throwback to another time, an exploratorium in a way, also create serious obstacles to keeping visitors and staff safe and healthy," she said in the letter, also highlighting the difficulty of keeping up with large online retailers.
She continued, "As with many brick-and-mortar stores, we are not able to compete with the breadth, range, and specificity of options the internet provides potential shoppers, and the loss of business to online sales has made increasingly difficult to stay economically viable."
As for the future, Owen said she is considering selling her remaining stock online after the store is closed. Additionally, she said she hopes to contribute to local education foundations and other causes to help support the Greater Newburyport community.
"If I have inventory left I might try to sell it online or donate it," she said. "I could conceivably sell online but I'm not sure."
In the letter, Owen thanked the Siem family, her staff, and also her customers, many of whom "grew up" in the Dragon's Nest and returned years later with children of their own.
"I'm just really grateful to a lot of people," said Owen. "Newburyport is a really supportive community."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
