NEWBURYPORT — The PEG Center for Art & Activism is hosting an exhibition that explores race, culture and ecology through prints, paintings, multimedia sculptures, collars, vests, bags and moccasins.
”Dream of a Common Language” highlights four emerging and established women artists. The exhibition opened Nov. 5 and runs through Dec. 31 at the center, 3 Harris St.
Visitors are welcome to see the artwork on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a special reception Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a speaking program featuring three of the artists.
The public is invited to attend or participate at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86247643400.
“This is the last exhibition of the PEG Center’s first year as a nonprofit," said PEG Center Executive Director Paula Estey. "In curating ‘Dream of a Common Language,’ it seemed fitting that for we speak to and elevate the voices of artists who can help us explore and inquire about what that goal might be and how it might look. In the cacophony of voices, protesting for freedom and liberty to live as who we are, we are united.”
The artists represented are wildly varied, from origins to experience. Lynn Allen, a professor at Boston University, brings artwork from exploration of her Indigenous background and ancestors.
Ameya Marie Okamoto is a young activist artist studying at the Chicago Institute of Art and Tufts University who creates digital portraits of people of color.
Virginia Mahoney and Terry Rooney round out the exhibition with mixed-media sculpture and installation that speaks to "the home inside of us as women and the homes we create in the world," Estey said.
“My inspiration was a compilation of poetry by Adrienne Rich, also titled ‘Dream of a Common Language,’" Estey added. "I remember so clearly reading that book in the ‘70s and feeling so changed by her views, her deep love of women, and feminism. I am grateful for her inspiration, and I’m humbled to bring you my view of a common language. May we aspire to it, may we accomplish it, may we not stop listening or speaking until it is finished.”
The PEG Center's mission is to provide clients and visitors with the beauty of contemporary art and to be a catalyst for conscious change. It seeks to elevate the quality of the community and lives through creative expression, engaging conversations and committed action, according to Estey.
"We create and nurture programming to address human rights, social justice and the environment," Estey said.
The PEG Center can be followed at www.thepegcenter.org for events and programs. Estey can be reached at 978-376-4746 or info@thepegcenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.