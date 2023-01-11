NEWBURYPORT — After foul weather caused the dredging project off Plum Island to be put on hold, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said sand will once again be dumped on a threatened section of beach as soon as this weekend.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been working with New York-based H& L Contracting on a $9 million federal project to dredge 226,000 cubic yards of sand from the Salisbury and Newburyport sides of the Merrimack River. The dredged sand will then be deposited along the beach at Plum Island’s Reservation Terrace, where several homes are in danger of being destroyed.
Although the 9-foot dredging was completed on the Newburyport side of the river in November, H&L Contracting had been preparing to work on the 15-foot channel on the Salisbury side when a Christmas weekend storm washed up a roughly 16-inch diameter pipe and paused the project.
Tarr said he and Mayor Sean Reardon took part in a phone call with Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Coral Siligato on Monday and were told she seeks to restart dredging operations on or about Saturday.
“Obviously, that can change due to weather, which is always a factor here. But they are targeting Jan. 14,” Tarr said.
The senator also confirmed that the project is on track to be completed by the end of March.
“There is still a high level of confidence from the contractor and the Army Corps that they can complete the project by then and every indication is that that will be the case,” he said.
Reardon told the City Council on Monday night that H&L Contracting was waiting to bring in a new piece of equipment when the storm hit late last month.
Only a small sliver of sand has been placed at Reservation Terrace, according to Tarr, who added that most of the work has yet to be done.
“The only part of the dredging that’s been completed is for the 9-foot channel, which is the smaller portion of the project,” he said. “That accounts for about 10% of the sand volume. The vast majority of the sand volume, 90%, is going to come from the main channel (off Salisbury), which has yet to be dredged.
“All of that material will be placed on the beach in the area of Reservation Terrace, starting closest to the jetty and then moving north and up the river,” Tarr added. “The project will then carry the sand as far as that amount of volume will go.”
Tarr made sure to point out that the problems at Reservation Terrace were caused by the Army Corps of Engineers when it built the Plum Island breakwater without a spur about 10 years ago and he has been working with federal lawmakers to correct that problem.
“The rebuilding of the jetty omitted the spur and the spur is what the engineers at the Department of Conservation and Recreation have concluded interrupted that whirlpool effect that we’re now seeing,” he said.
Tarr said a meeting of the Merrimack River Beach Alliance has been scheduled Feb. 3 for 10 a.m. to talk about the dredging project.
“We all very much wanted the dredging to resume. It will make a significant difference in addressing the vulnerability of the area,” he said. “But I think it’s always important to point out that it is an interim solution and we also need to be working on the longer-term solution, which is the jetty or the nearshore breakwater that it stems from.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.