SALISBURY — The planned upgrade of Driftway will have to wait after a state grant to fund the project came in less than anticipated and construction bids were higher than expected, leaving a budget gap for the town.
The town planned to begin work on Driftway this winter. Plans call for the reconstruction of the street as well as the addition of concrete sidewalks, crosswalks, more parking spaces and a dedicated loading zone for businesses.
Voters approved $25,000 for the project earlier this fall but Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the project has been put on hold.
Harrington said the bids received from construction companies this summer were unacceptable.
“I don’t know if it was a function of the time of the year but the bids that came in shortly after Labor Day came in too high,” he said. “We don’t have the complete funding available to do the project.”
Harrington said Salisbury applied for a $400,000 state Complete Streets grant but was only awarded $362,000.
“Therein lies a portion of the problem,” he said. “It is not a significant amount, but there is a $38,000 gap there.”
Harrington added that project engineers will take a look at the project once again to see if they can modify the design to remain eligible for the $362,000 state grant.
“Hopefully, the next time that it goes out to bid, we will get a better number,” he said.
The town has also applied for a state Shared Streets grant designed to help local businesses expand dining options during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the very eastern end of Driftway, the road will stop and there is a terraced area right there with outdoor seating that we are proposing as a part of the Driftway project,” Harrington said. “Anyone who is getting food from a local restaurant can come out and eat outside and will require some seating. So we are applying for this Shared Streets grant and will hopefully get some additional funding that we can fold into the Driftway project.”
Harrington said if the town receives the Shared Streets grant, the project could begin this spring.
“If it is not finished in the spring, we will discontinue it in the summer because we don’t want to disrupt the summer season,” he said. “Then, we will finish in the fall. It is unfortunate but we are still committed to doing the project.”
