SALISBURY — More antique lighting and a smoother street are on their way to the beach area now that the Driftway rehabilitation project is almost complete.
The town began work last spring on the roughly $700,000 project involving the reconstruction of the street, as well as adding more parking spaces, concrete sidewalks and a dedicated loading zone for businesses.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said the side street that runs between the Broadway Mall and the Blue Ocean Event Center had been completely reconstructed by July 4 and work on the final coat of paving and line striping is expected to be done after Labor Day weekend.
“The street is brand new,” Harrington said. “There is new curbing, new crosswalks, new sidewalks, new pavement. We worked on this and got some grants for it. So that part of the project is done.”
Harrington added that new outdoor seating and antique lighting fixtures are also expected to be installed soon.
“This is the old-fashioned type of street lights as opposed to the ugly, big, modern aluminum poles,” Harrington said. “These will be black poles with nice light heads on them and they will look much more attractive. It’s the kind of lighting that is on the boardwalk, for example.”
The total cost of the Driftway project is expected to run over $700,000. But Harrington said a pair of state grants — a $362,000 Complete Streets grant and a $180,000 Shared Streets & Spaces grant — will pay for $542,000 of the town’s cost. The state is also expected to cover the overage with Chapter 90 transportation funds.
“There was also an appropriation for $25,000 for the project at (fall) Town Meeting last year,” Harrington said. “But the bulk of the project will be paid for by these two state grants and state Chapter 90 money.”
The project also includes a private portion that will see the installation of new underground utility lines to serve area property owners.
“Hopefully, that will be completed in the fall,” Harrington said. “We will see. Then, it will look spectacular, especially when compared to the eyesore that it has been for several years.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
