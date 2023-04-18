NEWBURYPORT — Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll is one of nine state Democratic heavy hitters headlining the 3T&2C Democratic Committee’s 15th annual breakfast on May 6 and some even bigger names could be announced soon.
Newburyport Democratic City Committee Chairperson Karen Trowbridge has been responsible for planning the annual breakfast and said Driscoll will speak along with Secretary of State William Galvin, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, Governor’s Council member Eileen Duff and state Auditor Diana DiZoglio.
“We’re thrilled to have the lieutenant governor with us and we’re also going to continue to work on those senators,” Trowbridge said. “We reach out to everybody for these events.”
Trowbridge added that Massachusetts Democratic Party Executive Director Joe Sherlock will also be there and she is working on securing appearances by U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey.
The breakfast meeting will take place at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Harris Street at 9 a.m. Trowbridge said it is a great opportunity for local residents to get to know their elected representatives.
“Each of these leaders are going to get up and speak for a few minutes about whatever they want to talk about. Then, you can have as many private conversations with them as you want,” she said.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon will welcome the speakers and guests.
Newburyport state Rep. Dawne Shand will also appear, along with state Rep. Kristen Kassner of Hamilton and state Rep. Adrianne Pusateri Ramos of North Andover.
Shand called the 3T&2C breakfast a “fun” event.
“It’s very social and a chance for people in our area to reconnect and hear from local elected officials,” she said.
Shand added that she expects to talk about the proposed $56.2 million House budget plan and give some observations on her first 100 days in office.
“I look forward to talking about the House’s accomplishments, our revenue package and our budget – both of which will benefit the First Essex District,” she said.
DiZoglio said in a text message that she is thrilled to attend the event.
“These folks are an example of how collaboration leads to success for our shared values, such as transparency, accountability and equity across state government,” she said.
The 3T&2C Democratic Committee is a collaboration between the Democratic City Committees of Newburyport and Amesbury as well as the Democratic Town Committees of West Newbury, Newbury and Salisbury.
3T&2C Democratic Committee Chairperson Jim Sperelakis of West Newbury said he is looking forward to the event.
“We are thrilled to offer North Shore Democrats the opportunity to listen to a broad range of local and statewide officeholders,” Sperelakis said.
“It is truly remarkable and exciting to have this many strong public servants all in one place at one time,” he added. “Enjoy a delicious full breakfast buffet while mingling with your elected representatives; meet your old friends and make new ones!”
Admission is $40 per person. The hot breakfast buffet will be provided by Five Daughters of Merrimack. Checks can be made payable to “3T&2C” and mailed to P.O. Box 211, West Newbury, MA 01845.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be found at: secure.actblue.com/donate/3t2c-breakfast.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
