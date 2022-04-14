NEWBURYPORT — A “drive-by collection” of adult incontinence products (such as Depends) will be held at the back door of Central Congregational Church on Pleasant Street on Saturday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All donations will be given to Community Service of Newburyport Inc. for free distribution to local neighbors.
Donations for men and women in any size are requested and/or gift cards at CVS to purchase them. These products can be quite costly and many people have difficulty paying for them as they are not covered by insurance.
If people do not have the money to purchase these necessary items, it may impact their ability to leave their homes.
Not being able to leave their homes may lead to increased isolation. These donations will help local senior citizens to live with the dignity they deserve.
Please start clipping coupons to purchase these items. The church will accept these products from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the door on Titcomb Street. Cash donations and CVS cards in any amount will be gratefully accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.