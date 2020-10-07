NEWBURYPORT – On Saturday, Oct. 10, Old South Presbyterian Church will host its Drive-by Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon at the church on Federal Street.
Volunteers will be collecting nonperishable items for the food pantry at First Parish Church of Newbury. Especially needed are canned goods, cereals, pasta, peanut butter, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, and other personal care items.
“During the pandemic, we’ve seen a significant increase in demand, especially among families with children,” said Nancy Burke, a deacon at Old South and one of the event’s organizers. “The price of some food items has almost doubled, and we’re having a harder and harder time getting people what they need.”
Anyone who would like to donate can drive to the front of Old South at 29 Federal St. Volunteers will be masked, gloved, and ready to retrieve items from your trunk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.