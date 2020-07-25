NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming Gives Back will host its free Drive-in Movie Nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Nock Middle School main parking lot.
Tuesday night is intended for local veterans and their families, and will include a screening of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean." A large cheese pizza will be provided for each vehicle.
The event Wednesday will be held for local first responders, medical workers and "everyone on the front lines of the pandemic," according to Don Jarvis, a local veteran and activist organizing the events.
The featured film will be Marvel's "The Avengers." Jarvis said he and fellow organizers are working on bringing superheroes to the event who will walk among the cars during the screening.
"Our first responders and medical workers are all superheroes, so that's why we chose 'The Avengers,'" Jarvis said, adding that children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero.
"It adds another level of fun," Jarvis said.
The screening Friday of one of the recent "Star Wars" films produced by Disney is open to the community and will be attended by "Star Wars" characters wearing costumes featured in the films. The exact film will be decided by the Yankee Homecoming Committee in the coming days.
"These are professional-quality costumers — it is going to be as good as it gets," said Jarvis, a self-proclaimed "Star Wars" fan.
Parking for each movie begins at 7 p.m., with movies starting at 8. Cars will enter the school property from Johnson Street.
Jarvis emphasized the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines during each event. He also said coolers will be subject to inspection due to strict alcohol and drug prohibitions on school property.
Registration is free but required ahead of time for each movie. Each event will be limited to 75 vehicles, with spots given on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register for any of the three movie screenings, email movie@yankeehomecoming.com.
Staff writer Jack Shea can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.