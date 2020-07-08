MERRIMAC — The annual Merrimac Old Home Days festival may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a group of volunteers is helping to keep the spirit alive with a drive-in movie and do-it-yourself scarecrows.
The annual, three-day event in early August usually features an outdoor movie, hot air balloon rides and a bonfire. But the idea of gathering hundreds of people in the age of social distancing did not prove to be too popular with the Merrimac Old Home Days board.
Karen Pambianchi is co-chair of the nonprofit event along with Jaclyn Scarsella. Pambianchi said she and fellow volunteers decided to cancel the festival in April. But board members continued to meet and came up with a pair of events they believe will help ensure the festival is held in 2021.
Pambianchi's organization sold Merrimac Old Home Days T-shirts last year to help raise money and has made a decorum adjustment for 2020.
"This year, we are offering T-shirts with the slogan 'Merrimac Stay at Home Days,'" Pambianchi said.
The T-shirts can be found at the Old Home Days website at www.merrimacohd.com.
Pambianchi and volunteers also announced they will host a drive-in movie Aug. 8 at Waterhouse Field.
"Typically, the bonfire would have been Saturday night, but since this is the only event this year, we moved it to the Saturday," Pambianchi said. "We believe the movie should start about 8 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. We want to make sure it's dark enough but not too late for families."
Pambianchi added that committee members are debating whether they will show "The Princess Bride" or "The Goonies."
"We had a ton of ideas but these are both nice, PG-rated movies that are a throwback to the drive-in days of the '80s," Pambianchi said. "They are also the kind of movies that the adults and teens would want to go see, too."
Tickets to the drive-in movie are expected to be $10 per car and should be available on the website within the next week or so, Pambianchi said.
"We are charging mostly to help us regulate from a safety perspective," Pambianchi said. "This way, we will know when we are soldout and we will know that we can handle all the cars that are coming."
Pambianchi said she has heard plenty of excitement for the drive-in movie from community members.
"They have been very appreciative that we are making the effort to do something during a time when so much has been canceled or closed," Pambianchi said. "Finding a way to modify things is really nice, especially in a community like ours."
Since the annual festival also includes an all-day craft fair, Pambianchi and friends have come up with what they believe is a unique Merrimac Scarecrows fundraiser as well.
Volunteers will make burlap heads and stick body frames available to people who want to make a scarecrow. They will be asked to display the scarecrows in their yards in October.
Scarecrow makers can sign up for contact lists and all of the equipment will be dropped off at their homes, Pambianchi said.
"Come October and around Halloween, we will see the community come together with the scarecrow displays," Pambianchi said. "This way, we can raise some funds while people can still be creative and get involved as a community."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
