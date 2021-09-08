NEWBURYPORT — “Drive-in” movies will return to Plum Island Point this weekend.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be shown Friday while Cars will hit the big screen Saturday.
The event is organized by The Friends of NYS and benefits Newburyport Youth Services.
Sound will be available via vehicle radios as well as speakers in the Plum Island Beach parking lot.
Parking starts at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited and parking is first come, first served. Tickets purchased in advance are guaranteed a spot!
All cars will be parked in an every other parking space. Large vehicles and sport utility vehicles will be parked behind smaller vehicles. People can bring their own chairs for the designated seating area in front of the screen (large-speaker audio).
The Plum Island Beach parking lot is at the north end of Northern Boulevard in Newburyport. This is an outdoor event subject to weather conditions, but The Friends of NYS hopes to present the moves rain or shine. Refreshments will be for sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.