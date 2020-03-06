NEWBURYPORT – A Salisbury motorist charged with striking a woman in a crosswalk and then driving away avoided jail time after reaching a plea deal Thursday with prosecutors in Newburyport District Court.
Bret Irvin, 47, of 24 Bayberry Lane was instead ordered to complete an eight-hour safe driving course and to stay out of trouble with the law for the next year. If he fulfills those requirements, a charge of leaving the scene of personal injury will be dropped. A crosswalk violation was filed. He was also ordered to pay $200 in court costs and a $50 fee.
If Irvin had been found guilty, he could have been jailed from six months to two years, according to Massachusetts law.
The young victim and a friend were about to cross Merrimac Street at Broad Street in a crosswalk on Aug. 5 about 3:30 p.m. when Irvin stopped his Chevy Silverado truck just before the crosswalk. As they began to cross, Irvin’s truck rolled forward, striking the girl’s left side.
“She stated she jumped back and punched the truck. She said she kept walking and said that the man asked ‘are you OK?’ and then said ‘sorry’ before taking off,” Newburyport police Officer Michael Falite wrote in his report.
A witness followed the truck as it pulled into the nearby Towle Building parking lot. She then confronted Irvin, who gave her his name. Another witness saw Irvin slow down at the crosswalk and then step on the gas.
While the victim was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment, police found Irvin inside the Towle Building.
“He said ‘yes, I am so sorry. I panicked and I didn’t know what to do,” Irvin said, according to Falite’s report.
Irvin went on to explain that after stopping, he looked both ways and did not see anyone. He then stepped on the gas and hit the victim. After he asked if she was all right, the victim and her friend walked away. Irvin added that he was distracted and upset when he hit her.
Falite also reported that Irvin admitted his mistake and was deeply remorseful and respectful while talking to police.
During Irvin’s court appearance, his attorney, Gerry LaFlamme, told Judge Allen Swan that the victim’s injury was mostly the result of her punching his client’s truck.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
