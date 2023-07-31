NEWBURYPORT — A Medfield man who police say was drunk when he crashed his Jeep into a Low Street building on Saturday was summonsed to court to answer to multiple charges.
In addition to drunken driving (second offense), 64-year-old Alfred Roberta faces negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding greater than reasonable charges, according to Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons.
Simons says Roberta was driving through the Giuseppe’s parking lot at 257 Low St. when he struck another vehicle, sending it into a corner of the restaurant.
Roberta then struck a curb and fence before driving over a retaining wall and hitting a medical office building next door.
Local first responders extracted Roberta from his car around 8 p.m. and transported him to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. While Simons did not know the extent of Roberta’s injuries, the crash was forceful enough to set off the airbag in his vehicle.
As a precaution, city building inspector Greg Earls was called to the scene to assess the damage and make sure the building remained sound.
Earls, on Monday, said a dental office in the building remains closed with a portion of its cabinetry showroom above blocked off.
“The structure is weather-tight and temporary shoring work is planned to be done by Wednesday,” Earls said. “Permanent repair is pending structural drawings and a permit application.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
