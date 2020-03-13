Driver in Salisbury crash dies from injuries

SALISBURY – One of two drivers involved in a head-on collision Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Rabbit Road died hours after the crash, according to local police.
Gordon Blaney Jr., 37, of Main Street, Salisbury, was pronounced dead at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. His family owns Gordon's Sew & Vac Center and David's Fish Market, both on Bridge Road.
The driver in the other car was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and was listed in stable condition. Two people in a third car that was sideswiped moments before the fatal collision were not injured, according to local police.
Both cars sustained heavy front-end damage and air bags in both cars were deployed.
For reasons still unknown, police said Blaney veered into the southbound lane of Rabbit Road, sideswiped one car and then struck another car head on. Ambulances were called to the scene and the road was closed for several hours.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by local police, a state police crime scene detachment, and a state police collision reconstruction team.
As of Friday at noon, no charges have been filed, according to Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
