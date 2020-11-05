Driver thrown from car in Plum Island Turnpike crash

NEWBURY — Police believe excessive speed and unfamiliarity with the area led to a single-car crash that seriously injured the driver Tuesday about 11 p.m. near Plum Island Airport.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said the car’s lone occupant, a 50-year-old man, was ejected from a 1992 Mercedes after it hit a concrete barrier on the Plum Island Turnpike and rolled over twice.
The man was taken by ambulance to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport before being flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston via medical helicopter.
Lucey declined to release the victim’s name, saying police are investigating whether he stole the Mercedes. Minutes before the crash, area police departments received an advisory to be on the lookout after the car was reported stolen in Newburyport. Newburyport police are also investigating the theft.
While the crash remains under investigation, it appeared the man was driving west away from the island when he lost control of the car and struck a curb. He veered sharply across the road before ramming concrete barriers used to protect the airport.
The car then went airborne and flipped over twice. By the time the car landed, the driver had been thrown out, according to Lucey.
Plum Island Turnpike was closed until the car was towed and the road cleared.
