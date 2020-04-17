Driver unhurt after car rolls down embankment in Amesbury    

COURTESY PHOTO Amesbury firefighters responded to a report Thursday night of a car off the road on Pleasant Valley Road. The car was found down an embankment, on its side. Emergency responders said the driver was out of the car before they arrived and declined transport to the hospital. 

AMESBURY – A driver escaped injury Thursday night after her car left Pleasant Valley Road and fell down an embankment.

The sedan landed on its side and the driver, who was not identified by an Amesbury fire official, climbed out of the car and up the embankment on her own.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Mather said the woman declined treatment at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Amesbury Police Department.

“Anybody is fortunate to walk away" from a car accident, Mather said, adding the car was winched back onto the road and towed away.

