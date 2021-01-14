MERRIMAC — Local firefighters are reminding motorists to pay close attention to the road after responding to a serious crash Thursday about 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 495 south near the Broad Street off-ramp.
While the driver of a Cadillac sport utility was able to walk away from the accident, his vehicle was heavily damaged after slamming into four sections of guardrail near the exit. As a precaution, the driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to Fire Chief Larry Fisher.
"The stretch of highway along I-495 in Merrimac is one of the more deadly sections of highway in the state," Fisher said. "We frequently respond to crashes here, sometimes multiple in a day or week. It's imperative that drivers pay attention, reduce their speed, and drive defensively — not just to protect themselves, but to protect others."
Assisting the Merrimac Fire Department were Amesbury firefighters and state police.
To avoid tragedy, Fisher shared the following safety tips:
Don’t text and drive — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the average text takes one's eyes off the road for five seconds. While traveling at 55 mph, that is enough time to cover the length of a football field while blindfolded.
If you can, keep your phone off while behind the wheel — This will help to ensure the driver’s focus remains solely on the road. Engaging in tasks such as reaching for a phone, dialing and texting increases the risk of crashing threefold, according to the NHTSA.
Obey the speed limit — Speeding is a major cause of motor vehicle accidents and fatal crashes. Don’t feel pressured to speed to keep up with traffic or friends on the road. Speeding tickets can be pricey and will result in an increase in vehicle insurance premiums.
Be a defensive driver — Pay attention to traffic ahead, behind and next to your vehicle at all times. Stay at least one car length behind the car in front of you, especially in areas where the speed limit is slower. Remember to split the road with cyclists, even if shared lanes are not marked. Turn headlights on to increase visibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.