MERRIMAC - Local firefighters are reminding motorists to pay close attention to the road after responding to a serious single-car crash Thursday around 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 495 south near the Broad Street off ramp.
While the driver of a Cadillac SUV was able to walk away from the crash, his car was heavily damaged after slamming into four sections of guardrail near the exit. As a precaution, the driver was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to Fire Chief Larry Fisher.
"The stretch of highway along I-495 in Merrimac is one of the more deadly sections of highway in the state," Fisher said. "We frequently respond to crashes here, sometimes multiple in a day or week. It's imperative that drivers pay attention, reduce their speed, and drive defensively—not just to protect themselves, but to protect others."
Assisting the Merrimac Fire Department were Amesbury firefighters and the State Police.
In an effort to avoid tragedy, Fisher shared the following safety tips:
Don’t text and drive. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that the average text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. While traveling at 55 miles per hour, that is enough time to cover the length of a football field blindfolded.
If you can, keep your phone off while behind the wheel. This will help to ensure the driver’s focus remains solely on the road. According to the NHTSA, engaging in tasks like reaching for your phone, dialing, and texting increases the risk of crashing threefold.
Obey the speed limit. Speeding is a major cause of motor vehicle accidents and fatal car crashes. Don’t feel pressured to speed in order to keep up with traffic or friends on the road. Speeding tickets can be pricey and will result in an increase on your car insurance premium.
Be a defensive driver. Always remain cognizant of traffic ahead, behind, and next to your vehicle at all times. Stay at least one car length behind the car in front of you, especially in areas where the speed limit is slower. Remember to split the road with cyclists, even if shared lanes are not marked. Turn your headlights on to increase visibility.
