NEWBURY — A swimmer whose body was recovered from the Parker River on Wednesday night has been identified as a 65-year-old local man.
Authorities said Thursday night that the body of William Salley of Newbury was recovered by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., nearly four hours after he disappeared.
Salley had jumped off a boat to go for a swim but did not resurface, Newbury police Chief John Lucey said.
Although Salley's name was not immediately released following the incident, it was said that the victim was a well-known local resident.
Search-and-rescue teams scoured the river for several hours after a strong current reportedly pulled Salley under about one-half to three-quarters of a mile from the Parker River bridge shortly before 4:20 p.m., Lucey said. He was not wearing a life vest.
At least one other person was on the boat when the incident occurred. About a dozen family members and friends awaited anxiously at Newbury Town Landing as the search took place.
Assisting in the search were the Newbury Police and Fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard, state police divers, Environmental Police, and the Newbury and Rowley harbormasters.
State police and Coast Guard helicopters searched from above. Salley was found by Environmental Police using side-scan radar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.