SALISBURY — Brian Kinney, a Nashua, New Hampshire, driver charged with injuring a Seabrook police officer when he struck his cruiser while intoxicated Friday, was arraigned Monday morning from his Newburyport hospital bed and ordered held without bail until he can be extradited to New Hampshire to face charges there.
Three police cruisers were needed to eventually corner Kinney's car on Pike Street in Salisbury shortly after noon Friday. Minutes earlier, Kinney had reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
"It ultimately took three police cruisers to pin this defendant in," Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said.
Kinney's lawyer, Dan Hutchinson, said in court that Kinney is a former Lowell police officer.
Upon Kinney's arrest, Salisbury police charged him with being a fugitive from justice, driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.
In New Hampshire, he faces a charge of reckless conduct while driving a motor vehicle and other driving-related charges.
Following his arrest, Kinney was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for facial injuries he sustained prior to the incident. Kinney was released over the weekend but by Monday morning, he had been readmitted to the hospital. It was there that he was arraigned via videoconference.
Hutchinson said Kinney, 44, injured himself when he fell at home. Hutchinson said Kinney recently underwent two brain surgeries that have affected his cognitive abilities, so when he was first approached by police officers, he was caught by surprise.
"It startled him, it scared him. He didn't mean any harm," Hutchinson said, adding that Kinney worked at the Lowell Police Department for 20 years.
Judge Allen Swan set bail at $500 for the Massachusetts charges and ordered Kinney held without bail on the fugitive charge so he can be driven to New Hampshire. Kinney's next local court appearance is March 4.
Police said that just before noon Friday, the Hampton Police Department notified Seabrook police that a suspected drunken driver evaded their attempts to stop his vehicle.
Seabrook police then tried to stop the vehicle on Ocean Boulevard in Seabrook. The driver fled at high speed and led officers on a pursuit, causing an accident between his vehicle and the Seabrook police cruiser.
Kinney was eventually stopped by a spike strip placed across Route 286 and captured by Salisbury officers.
Seabrook police said in a press release that an officer was treated for minor injuries at Seabrook Emergency Room.
Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker said in the release, “The Seabrook Police Department is committed to the enforcement of New Hampshire’s driving under the influence laws with a continued goal of keeping the motoring public safe. Today’s event shows the cooperation between several area law enforcement agencies in furtherance of this goal.”
Seabrook police were helped by Salisbury police, New Hampshire State Police and the Salisbury Fire Department.
The incident remains under investigation and the Seabrook Police Department anticipates several more charges will be filed, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Dan Hurley at the Seabrook Police Department, 603-474-5200.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
