NEWBURYPORT – The legal fate of a local firefighter accused of driving drunk with his daughter in the car won't be decided until at least February after his attorney and a Newburyport District Court judge discussed the case Friday.
Thomas K. Lucy, 50, of Marlboro Street, Newburyport, was charged in September 2019 with driving while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment while under the influence of alcohol.
Following his arrest, Lucy was placed on administrative leave. But as of Friday, he was back at work, according to Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire.
While awaiting trial, Lucy was ordered to wear a SCRAM monitoring device and remain drug and alcohol free with random screens. A SCRAM monitoring device provides court officials with continuous transdermal monitoring of blood alcohol levels of anyone wearing it.
In District Court on Friday, Lucy's attorney, Alex Moskovsky, said he had been unable to reach a plea deal with Essex County prosecutors and asked Judge Peter Doyle for a trial date. Doyle said that due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 concerns, the earliest trial possible would be in February. That prompted Doyle to schedule a Nov. 24 jury status hearing.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Doyle her office was willing to reach a plea deal with Lucy that would avoid jail time but would entail him losing his license for a year. Moskovsky said his client was unwilling to accept the deal because it could affect his job with the department.
Minutes earlier, Doyle denied Moskovsky's motion to remove the SCRAM monitoring device.
Moskovsky argued the device was no longer necessary because Lucy had not tested positive for alcohol since he began wearing the device more than a year ago.
"The defendant has remained fully compliant with the SCRAM device condition since his date of arraignment of Sept. 25, 2019, and every other condition imposed by the court to date. He has not violated any of his conditions, and continues to demonstrate to the court that he can abide by any court-imposed condition," Moskovsky wrote in his motion.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
