NEWBURYPORT — Andre Dubus III will read from his new novel, "Such Kindness," Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at Jabberwocky Bookshop, 50 Water St #22, Newburyport. The novel, Dubus' fourth, charts the fall and rise of Tom Lowe, Jr., a carpenter who tumbled from a roof into disability and addicted, only to discover the means for his redemption after reaching his lowest point. For more information call 978-465-9359 or visit www.jabberwockybookshop.com.
editor's pick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.