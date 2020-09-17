SALISBURY — A local Democratic activist has a simple message for Donald Trump supporters.
“We’re coming and that sign is telling you exactly what is coming,” Monique Greilich said. “We are going to restore integrity and truth to the White House and the lies are going to be over.”
Greilich has been a passionate Democrat ever since she was 10 years old. So when the 70-year-old saw a large, steel-framed “Trump Keep America Great 2020” billboard pop up outside of the Vynorius Companies headquarters on Route 110, she was not happy about it.
“I’ve been putting signs up all of my life and I respect the right for people to be able to do that,” Greilich said. “But I do not respect the fact that it is so huge. You can be a Trump supporter but why don’t you be a little more subtle about it? That sign screams bullying to me.”
William Vynorius, the owner of Vynorius Companies, said his Trump sign has received mostly positive reviews from motorists passing his construction company.
“I put it up about six or seven weeks ago. I’d say we’ve had about a 98% positive reaction,” he said. “We had some people drop some letters off that were against Trump. We also got some consistent prank phone calls during the first two weeks it was up.”
Greilich said she heard similar complaints to hers from other local Democrats but was not content to simply complain.
She decided to give a call to Outdoor Media and then raised more than $1,500 to put up a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris sign on an electronic billboard just down the road from Vynorius in only 24 hours.
“I raised about $2,400 just by going around and talking to people,” Greilich said. “But the money was still coming in so, I figured, I get the other side of the sign, too.”
She soon started a GoFundMe page online that raised an additional $2,400 and then she launched the Committee to Restore Integrity and Truth to the White House citizens group. That group has raised $4,993 to pay for 13 weeks of advertising time on Route 110.
The two-sided, electronic billboard began flashing the “Biden/Harris 2020” message earlier this week.
“This is a dignified sign with no lies and no malarkey,” she said.
Vynorius said Greilich’s billboard is “wonderful.”
“She is exercising her God-given rights in this country,” he said. “That is what this is all about. That’s why I have my sign up.”
Greilich is a former public school teacher who also served on the district’s School Committee. She said there is plenty of support for the Democratic ticket in Greater Newburyport.
“We had some people from Lawrence and Andover sending money but I would say out of the 110 donors, about 85 or 90 are from the area,” Greilich said. “There are a lot of people supporting Biden and Harris. They are not as loud. They are not in your face and I wanted to put that sign up, not only to counteract that guy on (Route 110) but to show that there is a lot of support for Biden and Harris. Don’t think because you have had a boat parade or have huge signs that there aren’t a lot of us out there and I have heard from a lot of them. We are coming.”
Vynorius said he has no doubt there is plenty of Democratic support in the area.
“I’m sure they are coming, that’s their right,” Vynorius said. “I hope they do come and I hope they vote. We have over 300 million people in America and less than 100 million vote.”
The Committee to Restore Integrity and Truth to the White House website is http://restoreintegrityinwhitehouse.org.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
